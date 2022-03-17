Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

BSM has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Black Stone Minerals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Shares of NYSE BSM opened at $11.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.24. Black Stone Minerals has a 52-week low of $8.37 and a 52-week high of $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.50.

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.41. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 50.66% and a return on equity of 29.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.35%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 144.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSM. Mudita Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,365,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,157,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,942,000 after buying an additional 918,817 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC grew its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 955,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,513,000 after buying an additional 331,595 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 650,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,833,000 after buying an additional 265,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 577,033 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,961,000 after purchasing an additional 242,475 shares during the last quarter. 15.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

