Bitcoin Group (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $41.73

Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.73 and traded as low as $38.88. Bitcoin Group shares last traded at $38.88, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.39.

Get Bitcoin Group alerts:

Bitcoin Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BTGGF)

Bitcoin Group SE, a capital investment and consulting company, engages in the cryptocurrency and blockchain businesses worldwide. The company operates a trading platform for the digital currency bitcoin under the Bitcoin.de. It also provides financial services. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Herford, Germany.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bitcoin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitcoin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.