Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Chardan Capital

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Chardan Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Lifesci Capital reissued an outperform rating on shares of Better Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ BTTX opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.64. Better Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $29.40.

In other Better Therapeutics news, Director Risa J. Lavizzo-Mourey bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTTX. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Better Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Better Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Better Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Better Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

Better Therapeutics Inc is a prescription digital therapeutics company delivering cognitive behavioral therapy to address the root causes of cardiometabolic diseases. Better Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

