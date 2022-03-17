Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€845.00” Price Target for ASML (EPA:ASML)

ASML (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) has been given a €845.00 ($928.57) price objective by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €685.00 ($752.75) target price on ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €780.00 ($857.14) price objective on ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €880.00 ($967.03) price objective on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €770.00 ($846.15) price objective on ASML in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €800.00 ($879.12) price objective on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €753.69 ($828.23).

