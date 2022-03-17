Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $58.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $85.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BigCommerce has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.94.

BIGC opened at $20.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24. BigCommerce has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $72.20.

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 27.52% and a negative net margin of 34.88%. The company had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that BigCommerce will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $618,618.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 5,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $118,889.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 171,309 shares of company stock valued at $4,113,683. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in BigCommerce by 60.9% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

