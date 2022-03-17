Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) a €26.00 Price Target

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €26.00 ($28.57) target price by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €29.00 ($31.87) price objective on Aixtron in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €19.00 ($20.88) price objective on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.00 ($19.78) price objective on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Tuesday. Oddo Bhf set a €26.00 ($28.57) price target on Aixtron in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €19.00 ($20.88) target price on Aixtron in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €23.61 ($25.95).

Shares of Aixtron stock traded up €1.29 ($1.42) on Thursday, hitting €19.60 ($21.53). 905,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €18.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is €19.84. Aixtron has a 12-month low of €14.82 ($16.29) and a 12-month high of €26.60 ($29.23). The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.05.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

