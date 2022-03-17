Bennett Selby Investments LP Makes New $236,000 Investment in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Bennett Selby Investments LP bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 137,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $195,518,000 after acquiring an additional 70,243 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,004,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,761,435,000 after acquiring an additional 63,084 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1,573.1% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,881,000 after acquiring an additional 31,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 824.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,040,000 after acquiring an additional 25,927 shares during the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

In other news, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,386.53, for a total value of $1,386,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,421.12, for a total transaction of $2,131,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,540 shares of company stock worth $24,552,512. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MTD opened at $1,358.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.11. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,074.26 and a fifty-two week high of $1,714.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,448.41 and its 200 day moving average is $1,497.19. The stock has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 438.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

