Bennett Selby Investments LP Decreases Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Bennett Selby Investments LP decreased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,148 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.2% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BABA. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. CLSA restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.12.

NYSE BABA opened at $104.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $245.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.38 and a 200 day moving average of $137.17.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $14.95. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

