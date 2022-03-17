Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $15.28 EPS

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.25) by $15.28, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of BXRX stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.74. 397,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,196. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.74. Baudax Bio has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $55.30.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Baudax Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Baudax Bio by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 170,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 46,444 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baudax Bio by 194.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 38,888 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Baudax Bio by 13,944.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 359,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baudax Bio by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,333,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

BXRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baudax Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Baudax Bio in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

About Baudax Bio (Get Rating)

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMBA) that is in phase I clinical trial; BX2000, an ultrashort-acting NMBA, which is in pre-clinical trial; and BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent, which is under pre-clinical trial, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine, which is under phase II clinical trial.

