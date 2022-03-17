BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BTAVF) Short Interest Up 21.1% in February

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BTAVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 115,000 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the February 13th total of 95,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 47.9 days.
OTCMKTS BTAVF opened at $0.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.02. BATM Advanced Communications has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40.
BATM Advanced Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BATM Advanced Communications (BTAVF)
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out in a Mixed Market
- Warby Parker is One For the Watchlist
- If The Shoe Fits, Buy Shoe Carnival Stock For Dividend Growth
- The Bottom Is In For Jabil, Inc, But Don’t Buy It Yet
- 3 Undervalued Large Caps With Large Upside
Receive News & Ratings for BATM Advanced Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BATM Advanced Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.