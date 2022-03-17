BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BTAVF) Short Interest Up 21.1% in February

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BTAVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 115,000 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the February 13th total of 95,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 47.9 days.

OTCMKTS BTAVF opened at $0.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.02. BATM Advanced Communications has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40.

Get BATM Advanced Communications alerts:

BATM Advanced Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and distribution of medical and telecommunication products. It operates through the Networking and Cyber; and Bio-Medical segments. The Networking and Cyber segment includes the research and development, production and marketing of data communication products in the field of local and wide area networks and premises management systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BATM Advanced Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BATM Advanced Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.