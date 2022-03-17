Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) Trading Up 1.6%

Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.00 and last traded at $43.00. Approximately 6,255 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 4,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.32.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.03.

Basic-Fit NV engages in the operation of fitness clubs under one and the same Basic-Fit label. The firm operates through the following segments: the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, France and Spain. Its application offers workout schedule, access to GXR video platform for group classes and online coach.

