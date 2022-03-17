Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for NatWest Group (LON:NWG)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 350 ($4.55) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NWG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.90) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, February 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 270 ($3.51) to GBX 230 ($2.99) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 303.75 ($3.95).

LON NWG opened at GBX 221.40 ($2.88) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £24.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.75. NatWest Group has a 52-week low of GBX 182.85 ($2.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 258.10 ($3.36). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 235.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 225.21.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.16%. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.24%.

About NatWest Group (Get Rating)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

