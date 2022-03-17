Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $205.60.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.19) to GBX 260 ($3.38) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Barclays from GBX 265 ($3.45) to GBX 260 ($3.38) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BCS downgraded Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Barclays stock opened at $9.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Barclays has a 1-year low of $7.88 and a 1-year high of $12.20. The company has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.46.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Barclays had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barclays will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.2174 dividend. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in Barclays by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 18,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Barclays by 1.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Barclays by 3.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 32,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Barclays by 6.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Barclays by 6.1% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

