Barclays Lowers Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) to Underweight

Barclays cut shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:AIOSF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

AIOSF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación from €6.60 ($7.25) to €6.80 ($7.47) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación from €4.20 ($4.62) to €3.80 ($4.18) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of AIOSF opened at $3.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.02. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $4.96.

Atresmedia CorporaciÃ³n de Medios de ComunicaciÃ³n, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, cinema, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, and sale of TV series; and management of music rights, as well as produces and distributes channels on pay-TV platforms; and operates Atresplayer, an on-line video platform.

