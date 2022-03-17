Barclays Cuts Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Price Target to $17.00

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MQ. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Mizuho raised shares of Marqeta from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Marqeta from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Marqeta from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.62.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Shares of MQ opened at $10.25 on Monday. Marqeta has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.11.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $155.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.79 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Marqeta will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marqeta by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Marqeta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Bronson Point Management LLC acquired a new position in Marqeta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Marqeta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Marqeta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.