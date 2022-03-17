Barclays Cuts Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target to $300.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from $330.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EFX. BNP Paribas cut Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $296.06 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet cut Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Equifax in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.18.

Get Equifax alerts:

Shares of EFX stock opened at $233.83 on Thursday. Equifax has a 12-month low of $169.43 and a 12-month high of $300.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $231.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.49.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Equifax will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total transaction of $4,150,606.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Equifax by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,718,478 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,138,263,000 after purchasing an additional 44,203 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,468,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,772,260,000 after purchasing an additional 33,443 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Equifax by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,934,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,444,804,000 after purchasing an additional 77,697 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 131.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,112,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $911,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,065,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $897,562,000 after acquiring an additional 536,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.