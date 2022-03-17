Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 3,345 Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,649 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in City were worth $19,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCO. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in City by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 18,708 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of City by 59.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 17,002 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of City in the third quarter worth approximately $904,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of City in the third quarter worth approximately $871,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of City by 130.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 9,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHCO stock opened at $80.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.70. City Holding has a 52 week low of $71.61 and a 52 week high of $86.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.60.

City ( NASDAQ:CHCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $58.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.60 million. City had a net margin of 37.29% and a return on equity of 12.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that City Holding will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

