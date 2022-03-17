Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,124,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,446 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Barclays were worth $21,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barclays during the second quarter worth $166,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Barclays by 216.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 392,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,055,000 after buying an additional 268,811 shares during the period. Bbva USA lifted its holdings in Barclays by 120.6% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 89,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 49,057 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Barclays by 42.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,850,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,056,000 after buying an additional 2,939,563 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Barclays by 121.2% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 41,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 22,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BCS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Barclays from GBX 270 ($3.51) to GBX 220 ($2.86) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group cut their target price on Barclays from GBX 265 ($3.45) to GBX 260 ($3.38) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.19) to GBX 260 ($3.38) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.60.

Shares of Barclays stock opened at $9.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.49. Barclays PLC has a twelve month low of $7.88 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 9.28%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.2174 dividend. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.19%.

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International.

