Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $21.35 Million Position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 662,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,507 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $21,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the second quarter valued at $974,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 25.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 22,677 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the third quarter valued at about $1,470,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 23.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 10.2% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LZB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of La-Z-Boy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of La-Z-Boy from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

LZB stock opened at $29.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.08. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $26.88 and a 12 month high of $46.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.00.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.24). La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.84%.

About La-Z-Boy (Get Rating)

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.