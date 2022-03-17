Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $20.91 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 337,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,724 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $20,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2,339.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 85,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 81,515 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $355,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWT opened at $61.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.44. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52 week low of $56.20 and a 52 week high of $68.40.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

