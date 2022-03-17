Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 770,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,157 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $18,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Virtu Financial by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 33,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $352,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,437,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $754,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 34,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 4,027,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $125,000,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Virtu Financial stock opened at $35.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of -0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.65. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.19 and a fifty-two week high of $36.70.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.39. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The business had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VIRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

