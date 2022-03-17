Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 3,054 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,137,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $19,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,933,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 135,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 98,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 812.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,965,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,410 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PTEN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.25 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $810,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 66,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $940,225.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 251,730 shares of company stock worth $3,903,476. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PTEN stock opened at $14.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 2.62. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $17.09.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 48.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $466.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This is a boost from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -4.94%.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

