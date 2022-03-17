Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 14,446 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,380 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,446 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $20,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYRX. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cryoport by 35.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 624 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cryoport in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cryoport by 47.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cryoport during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Cryoport during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

CYRX stock opened at $30.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.12. Cryoport, Inc. has a one year low of $26.69 and a one year high of $86.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 15.88 and a current ratio of 16.26.

Cryoport ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported ($5.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($5.31). The business had revenue of $56.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.61 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 12.00% and a negative net margin of 123.77%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 1,095 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $33,999.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 3,298 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $102,402.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,803 shares of company stock worth $180,183. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Cryoport from $94.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Cryoport from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Cryoport from $93.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cryoport has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.14.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

