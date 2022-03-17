Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) Given a €6.20 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.20 ($6.81) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVAGet Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BBVA. Royal Bank of Canada set a €5.80 ($6.37) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.60 ($8.35) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays set a €6.60 ($7.25) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.40 ($5.93) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.30 ($6.92) to €6.25 ($6.87) in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1-year low of €6.51 ($7.15) and a 1-year high of €7.93 ($8.71).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

