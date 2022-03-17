Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.00.

BLL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of BLL opened at $90.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.03. Ball has a 52-week low of $77.95 and a 52-week high of $98.09. The firm has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Ball ( NYSE:BLL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Ball had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ball will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

In related news, Director Betty J. Sapp purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.00 per share, for a total transaction of $130,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Betty J. Sapp purchased 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.55 per share, with a total value of $116,519.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 15,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,499 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ball in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,336,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Ball by 152.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 639,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,498,000 after acquiring an additional 386,383 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Ball by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 465,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,856,000 after acquiring an additional 152,212 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Ball by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 417,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,542,000 after acquiring an additional 42,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Ball by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 42,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

