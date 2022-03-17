B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.15.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BTO shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.00 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Haywood Securities decreased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.51, for a total transaction of C$451,000.00.

Shares of TSE BTO traded up C$0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$5.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,340,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 4.53. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$4.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.95. The company has a market cap of C$5.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

