B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.16.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BTG. Raymond James set a $6.00 price objective on B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC increased its stake in B2Gold by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in B2Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in B2Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in B2Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN:BTG traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.30. 11,105,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,639,096. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01. B2Gold has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $5.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. Equities analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.21%.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

