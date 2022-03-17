B. Riley Trims Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Target Price to $12.50

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at B. Riley from $22.00 to $12.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Telos from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Telos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Telos from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.44.

NASDAQ:TLS opened at $9.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market cap of $608.14 million, a PE ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 2.24. Telos has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $39.45.

Telos ( NASDAQ:TLS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.27. Telos had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Telos will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telos by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,947,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,448,000 after purchasing an additional 242,695 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Telos by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Telos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Telos by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 225,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 63,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Telos by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

