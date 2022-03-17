Aya Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) Trading 4% Higher

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYAGF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.76 and last traded at $7.75. 3,694 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 11,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.45.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$13.00 to C$16.25 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$13.50 to C$11.25 in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Get Aya Gold & Silver alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.34.

Aya Gold & Silver, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Zgounder, Boumadine, 233263 permit, Amizmiz, Azegour, and La Campana properties. The company was founded by Réjean Gosselin on December 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.