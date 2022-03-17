Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the February 13th total of 2,950,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AXTA shares. StockNews.com upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays started coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Vertical Research downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.36.

AXTA stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.53. 2,469,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,890,341. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.44. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1-year low of $21.67 and a 1-year high of $34.20.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 5.98%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director William M. Cook purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 36,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.3% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 35.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

