Avista (NYSE:AVA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2022

Avista (NYSE:AVAGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.420-$2.620 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Avista also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.930-$2.130 EPS.

AVA stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.98. 658,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,674. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.60. Avista has a 52 week low of $37.73 and a 52 week high of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.72.

Avista (NYSE:AVAGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.18 million. Avista had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avista will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Avista’s payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

Several brokerages have commented on AVA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho began coverage on Avista in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Avista from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avista has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.33.

In related news, SVP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $80,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total value of $400,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,481 shares of company stock worth $692,691 over the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Avista by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,315,000 after purchasing an additional 77,787 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Avista by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 257,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,945,000 after purchasing an additional 51,149 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Avista by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 237,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Avista by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 115,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 11,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Avista by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 108,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 32,338 shares in the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avista (Get Rating)

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

