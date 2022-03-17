Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Short Interest Update

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the February 13th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 327,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Avid Technology news, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $158,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dana Ruzicka sold 23,000 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $636,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,723 shares of company stock worth $952,465. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 476.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVID stock opened at $31.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.10. Avid Technology has a 1 year low of $18.07 and a 1 year high of $40.48.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $119.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.35 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Avid Technology will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AVID shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avid Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

