Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 588,000 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the February 13th total of 763,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 525,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,010,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,452,701,000 after purchasing an additional 382,261 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,923,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,736,000 after purchasing an additional 37,281 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,837,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,869,000 after purchasing an additional 98,939 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,524,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,200,000 after buying an additional 17,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,783,000 after buying an additional 98,953 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock traded up $2.97 on Wednesday, hitting $170.10. 556,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,911. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.76. Avery Dennison has a one year low of $156.51 and a one year high of $229.24. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 42.63%. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVY shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.70.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions, and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

