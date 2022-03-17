AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in discovering, developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics. Its product candidates are targeted against important mechanisms known or believed to be involved in cancer. Tivozanib, the Company’s lead product candidate, is a highly potent and selective oral inhibitor of the vascular endothelial growth factor, or VEGF, receptors 1, 2 and 3. In addition to tivozanib, AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies derived from Human Response Platform (HRP), a novel method of building preclinical models of human cancer, which are intended to more accurately represent cancer biology in patients. AV-299 is the Company’s next product candidate which is an antibody that binds to hepatocyte growth factor, or HGF, thereby blocking its function. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

NASDAQ:AVEO traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.66. 1,011,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,207. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average of $5.35. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The company has a market capitalization of $194.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.09.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 105.47% and a negative net margin of 225.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,275,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 686.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 342,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 299,239 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 899,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 198,693 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $800,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 97,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

