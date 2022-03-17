Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN) is Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Tuttle Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 113,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,911 shares during the quarter. Avanti Acquisition comprises 1.7% of Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avanti Acquisition were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Avanti Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in shares of Avanti Acquisition by 13.5% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 49,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Avanti Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $647,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Avanti Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $737,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Avanti Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVAN opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.83. Avanti Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $10.06.

Avanti Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

