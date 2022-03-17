AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $259.88.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $289.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $225.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 53,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,833,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 596,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,475,000 after buying an additional 109,995 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 59,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,173,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,944,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVB traded up $2.96 on Thursday, hitting $245.97. 553,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,394. The firm has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities has a twelve month low of $181.24 and a twelve month high of $257.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $243.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 43.76% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 88.46%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

