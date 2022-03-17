AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis grew its position in AutoZone by 1,646.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 313.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,034,000 after purchasing an additional 32,644 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 11,810.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,299,000 after purchasing an additional 36,966 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in AutoZone by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total transaction of $2,029,185.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,250 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,055.61, for a total transaction of $4,625,122.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,686 shares of company stock worth $7,477,479. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AZO opened at $1,970.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,940.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,849.48. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,285.22 and a 1-year high of $2,110.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.91.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $14.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,980.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,170.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,048.72.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

