Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Down 5%

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) fell 5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.81 and last traded at $28.17. 25,625 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 872,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.66.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATHM. Citigroup dropped their price target on Autohome from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group began coverage on Autohome in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. CLSA dropped their price target on Autohome from $43.50 to $37.20 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Benchmark raised Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autohome presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.29.

The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.11.

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The information services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $3.17. The firm had revenue of $265.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.90 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 29.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. Autohome’s payout ratio is currently 31.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Autohome by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Autohome by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Autohome by 418.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,322,000 after purchasing an additional 142,871 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Autohome by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Autohome during the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

About Autohome (NYSE:ATHM)

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

