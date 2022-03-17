Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.460-$6.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.02 billion-$5.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.13 billion.Autodesk also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.300-$1.360 EPS.

NASDAQ ADSK traded up $12.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $204.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,432,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,405. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.05. The company has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.70 and a beta of 1.46. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $186.29 and a 12 month high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Autodesk will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating and set a $220.00 target price (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. OTR Global cut Autodesk to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Autodesk from $355.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Argus decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Autodesk from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $292.85.

In other Autodesk news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total value of $801,312.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

