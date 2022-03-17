Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) Shares Up 0.9%

Aurubis AG (OTCMKTS:AIAGY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $60.13 and last traded at $60.13. 150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.60.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AIAGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aurubis in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aurubis from €78.00 ($85.71) to €88.00 ($96.70) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.60 and its 200 day moving average is $47.22.
About Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY)
Aurubis AG engages in the production of copper, copper products and precious metals. It operates through the Copper, Copper Products, and Other. The Copper segment refers to the procurement of copper-bearing and precious metal-bearing raw materials to the production of marketable metals and offers copper cathodes that can be traded on the metal exchanges, as well as gold and silver products that originate from the raw materials as well as from the additional precious metal-bearing input materials processed.
