Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) Short Interest Down 16.7% in February

Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Auckland International Airport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

OTCMKTS AUKNY opened at $24.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.03. Auckland International Airport has a twelve month low of $22.34 and a twelve month high of $29.66.

Auckland International Airport Ltd. engages in the provision of airport facilities and supporting infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautical, Retail and Property. The Aeronautical segment includes services that facilitate the movement of aircraft, passengers and cargo and provides utility services that support the airport.

