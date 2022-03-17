aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

LIFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:LIFE traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $4.80. 82,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,156. The firm has a market cap of $133.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.49. aTyr Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $13.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.32.

aTyr Pharma ( NASDAQ:LIFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that aTyr Pharma will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. 72.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

