AtriCure’s (ATRC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reissued their buy rating on shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $94.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AtriCure from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of AtriCure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AtriCure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AtriCure presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.27.

Shares of ATRC opened at $62.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.08. AtriCure has a 1 year low of $56.84 and a 1 year high of $89.18.

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $73.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.50 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts expect that AtriCure will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $169,245.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,244 shares of company stock valued at $557,029. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AtriCure during the 4th quarter valued at $30,737,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in AtriCure by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,378 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 22,379 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AtriCure by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,714,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $258,284,000 after acquiring an additional 61,430 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in AtriCure by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,226 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,723,000 after acquiring an additional 12,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in AtriCure by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,304 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

