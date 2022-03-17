Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Short Interest Update

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,100,000 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the February 13th total of 4,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 659,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days. Approximately 19.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, CMO Michael Steen sold 6,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $585,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 10,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total transaction of $983,163.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. boosted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 2,007,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,932,000 after acquiring an additional 657,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 264.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 434,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,861,000 after buying an additional 315,170 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 344,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,477,000 after buying an additional 154,095 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $12,807,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $11,065,000.

Shares of AAWW opened at $83.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Atlas Air Worldwide has a twelve month low of $53.36 and a twelve month high of $97.13.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $7.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.94. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.83 earnings per share. Atlas Air Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Air Worldwide declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AAWW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas Air Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

