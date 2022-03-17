Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Issues Earnings Results

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlanticus had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 95.81%.

Shares of ATLC stock opened at $53.33 on Thursday. Atlanticus has a twelve month low of $25.46 and a twelve month high of $91.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.65. The company has a market capitalization of $804.96 million, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.61.

Get Atlanticus alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas G. Rosencrants sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $304,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlanticus during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Atlanticus by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Atlanticus by 191.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 337.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,962 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 6,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Atlanticus by 153.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,697 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares during the period. 16.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATLC. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered Atlanticus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlanticus in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlanticus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Atlanticus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.