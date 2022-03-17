Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATHX traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.81. 105,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,390. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.10. Athersys has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $1.98. The stock has a market cap of $190.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of -1.53.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ATHX shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Athersys from $1.25 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, CEO Daniel A. Camardo purchased 132,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $102,256.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATHX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Athersys by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 32,195 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Athersys by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 22,959 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Athersys by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Athersys during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Athersys by 439.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 29,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

