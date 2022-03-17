AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a £105 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) has been assigned a £105 ($136.54) price target by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AZN. UBS Group set a £105 ($136.54) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a £105 ($136.54) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a £115 ($149.54) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,800 ($114.43) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 9,728.46 ($126.51).

Shares of AZN stock opened at GBX 9,416 ($122.44) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8,726.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 8,674.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of £145.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,543.61. AstraZeneca has a one year low of GBX 7,045 ($91.61) and a one year high of GBX 9,523 ($123.84).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

