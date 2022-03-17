Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 59,391 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 409,839 shares.The stock last traded at $16.51 and had previously closed at $16.54.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.86.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum during the third quarter valued at about $10,035,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arqit Quantum by 3,268.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 190,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 184,622 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its holdings in shares of Arqit Quantum by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 150,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 66,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arqit Quantum by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 60,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Arqit Quantum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,639,000. 69.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centricus Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Centricus Acquisition Corp. is based in London, the United Kingdom.

