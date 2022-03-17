Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ARKAY shares. Barclays raised their price target on Arkema from €124.00 ($136.26) to €129.00 ($141.76) in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Arkema from €145.00 ($159.34) to €146.00 ($160.44) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arkema from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Arkema from €123.00 ($135.16) to €120.00 ($131.87) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Arkema from €136.00 ($149.45) to €142.00 ($156.04) in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of ARKAY opened at $122.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.70. Arkema has a one year low of $100.21 and a one year high of $152.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.20 and its 200-day moving average is $136.85.

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

