Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) Short Interest Update

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the February 13th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Ark Restaurants stock opened at $17.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $63.86 million, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Ark Restaurants has a 1 year low of $14.39 and a 1 year high of $24.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.74.
Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $42.84 million for the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Ark Restaurants (Get Rating)
Ark Restaurants Corp. owns and operates restaurants and bars, fast food concepts and catering operations in the U.S. It operates in New York City, Florida, Washington, D.C, Las Vegas, NV and the gulf coast of Alabama. The company was founded in January 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
